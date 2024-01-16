El Charro Mexican Grill Radford
Featured Items
Texas Fajitas
Sizzling combination of succulent grilled chicken, tender steak, and juicy shrimp.$18.50
Arroz Texano
features a bed of seasoned rice topped with a mouthwatering combination of tender chicken, juicy beef, and succulent shrimp. Sautéed with fresh bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes, and finished with a drizzle of creamy melted cheese. This dish offers a vibrant medley of flavors and textures, perfect for satisfying your cravings.$18.00
Arroz con Pollo
This dish features tender grilled chicken smothered in rich, melted queso, served atop a bed of flavorful Mexican rice. Each bite offers a harmonious blend of textures and flavors that capture the essence of traditional Mexican cuisine. A satisfying meal that’s a favorite among our patrons.$14.99
Main Menu
Appetizers
Bean Dip$6.99
Cheese Dip
a creamy and savory delight, perfect for dipping or drizzling over your favorite dishes. Made with high-quality melted cheeses, this dip is smooth and rich, featuring a perfect blend of flavors that create a satisfying, velvety texture. Whether you enjoy it with our freshly made tortilla chips or as a topping for nachos, tacos, or burritos, our Cheese Dip is sure to enhance your dining experience with its irresistible, mouth-watering taste. It's a must-try for any cheese lover visiting El Charro Mexican Grill.$4.25
Guacamole Dip
a fresh and flavorful blend of ripe avocados, mashed to perfection. We mix in diced tomatoes, finely chopped onions, fresh cilantro, and a hint of zesty lime juice, creating a vibrant and creamy dip that's both refreshing and satisfying. This classic Mexican appetizer pairs wonderfully with our crispy tortilla chips, or you can add it to your favorite tacos, burritos, and salads for an extra burst of flavor. Each bite of our Guacamole is a delightful combination of creamy and crunchy textures, making it a must-have for avocado enthusiasts.$5.25
Queso Fundido
a rich melted cheeses combined with flavorful chorizo sausage. The result is a creamy, slightly smoky, and utterly delicious experience that’s perfect for scooping up with warm tortillas or crispy tortilla chips.$10.99
Chile Con Queso$5.00
Sour Cream$2.50
Pico de Gallo
fresh and zesty salsa made with diced tomatoes, finely chopped onions, fresh cilantro, and spicy jalapeños, all mixed together with a splash of tangy lime juice. Pico is a perfect balance of flavors, combining the sweetness of ripe tomatoes with the sharpness of onions, the aromatic notes of cilantro, and the heat from jalapeños.$2.50
White Salsa
a creamy and flavorful dip that's a delightful twist on traditional salsas. This smooth and rich salsa is made with a blend of sour cream, salad dressing, and a secret mix of spices, creating a tangy and savory base resulting in a luscious and well-balanced dip that's perfect for pairing with our crispy tortilla chips.$1.50
Salsa Bar$2.50
Shredded Cheese$2.50
Fajitas
Fajita Roqueta
features tender steak, perfectly grilled with onions, mushrooms, and tomatoes, all smothered in melted queso.$18.00
Fajita del Mar
A delicious mix of succulent shrimp and tender krab.$18.00
Steak Fajitas
features tender, seasoned steak$17.00
Mixed Fajitas
features a delicious mix of juicy chicken breast and tender seasoned steak$17.00
Shrimp Fajitas
features shrimp that are marinated in a zesty blend of spices$18.50
Chicken Fajitas
features juicy chicken breast$17.00
Street Tacos
Tacos Carne Asada
Indulge in our Tacos de Carne Asada, featuring succulent, grilled steak seasoned to perfection$17.00
Tacos Pastor
Experience our Tex Mex style Tacos Pastor, a delicious twist on traditional Tacos Al Pastor. These tacos feature a mouthwatering combination of grilled steak, savory chorizo, and sweet pineapple, all complemented by sautéed onions.$17.00
Shrimp Tacos
Grilled shrimp flour tortilla tacos topped lettuce and pico de gallo with a side of white sauce and lime.$16.50
Fish Tacos
Enjoy our Fish Tacos, featuring grilled, seasoned tilapia served on soft flour tortillas. Each taco is topped with crisp lettuce and fresh pico de gallo, adding a delightful crunch and vibrant flavor. Accompanied by a side of creamy white sauce and a wedge of lime, these tacos offer a light and refreshing dining experience.$16.50
Street Carnitas Tacos
Enjoy our mouthwatering Tacos Carnitas, made from tender, slow-cooked pork that is expertly seasoned and shredded to perfection.$17.00
Street Chimichurri Tacos
Experience the vibrant flavors of our Chimichurri Tacos, available with your choice of succulent steak, juicy shrimp, or tender chicken. Our homemade Churi sauce, adds a zesty, tangy kick absorbing the rich, garlicky goodness.$17.00
Street Chorizo Tacos
featuring a mouthwatering combination of spicy chorizo and tender grilled steak.$17.00
Street Tequila Tacos
featuring a flavorful and tender marinated steak with our homemade tequila sauce infusing a bold flavor.$17.00
Steak Tacos Americanos
featuring grilled steak served on a soft flour tortilla. Each taco is topped with crisp lettuce and shredded cheese, offering a classic and satisfying flavor combination.$15.00
Chicken Tacos Americanos
featuring grilled chicken served on a soft flour tortilla. Each taco is topped with crisp lettuce and shredded cheese, offering a classic and satisfying flavor combination.$15.00
Mexican Favorites
Chile Poblano
This traditional Mexican dish features a roasted Poblano pepper stuffed with queso and topped with tender, shredded chicken a generous layer of melted cheese. The pepper is served in a flavorful, savory sauce, accompanied by a side of seasoned rice and creamy refried beans. Each bite offers a delightful blend of smoky, cheesy, and mildly spicy flavors that will transport your taste buds straight to Mexico.$12.00
Chimichanga
Crispy, golden-fried chimichangas topped with a creamy cheese sauce, served alongside refried beans and a fresh salad. The chimichangas are filled with your choice of savory chicken, or beef, ensuring a flavorful experience. The accompanying refried beans are rich and smooth, garnished with melted cheese. The fresh salad includes crisp lettuce, shredded cheese, a dollop of sour cream, gucamole and juicy tomato slices,$15.00
Sopés
featuring three handmade corn masa sopes topped with your choice of grilled chicken or steak. Each sope is generously spread with refried beans and your choice of green or red salsa, then adorned with crisp lettuce, shredded cheese, and drizzled with creamy sour cream. Garnished with fresh radish slices, these sopes offer a delightful combination of textures and authentic Mexican flavors.$14.50
Tierra, Mar y Cielo
Experience the best of land, sea, and sky with our Tierra Mar y Cielo Plate. This sumptuous dish features a grilled steak, seasoned grilled chicken, and succulent shrimp. Accompanied by a side of fluffy Mexican rice and creamy refried beans, the plate is completed with a fresh pico de gallo. Each component is perfectly seasoned to deliver a burst of authentic Mexican flavors.$19.00
Molcajete$23.99
Steak
Ribeye A La Mexicana
This premium cut of ribeye steak is expertly grilled and topped with a zesty blend of sautéed tomatoes, onions, and jalapeños. Served Mexican rice, and refried beans, this dish brings the authentic taste of Mexico to your table. A perfect choice for steak enthusiasts seeking a spicy, flavorful twist.$20.00
Monterrey Ribeye Steak
features a succulent grilled ribeye paired with juicy shrimp and topped with a creamy queso sauce. Served with a side of Mexican rice, refried beans, and pico de gallo this dish offers a delightful combination of rich flavors and textures. Perfect for those who love a hearty meal with a touch of seafood and creamy goodness.$20.00
Texas Ribeye Steak
an 8 oz. cut grilled to perfection and topped with sautéed onions and mushrooms. Paired with savory Mexican rice and refried beans, this dish offers a rich, hearty dining experience. A perfect choice for those craving a delicious and satisfying steak.$20.00
Carne Asada
Tender, marinated steak, expertly grilled to capture the essence of traditional Mexican cooking. Served with Mexican rice, creamy refried beans topped with melted cheese, crisp lettuce, and freshly made pico de gallo. A slice of ripe tomato, a spicy jalapeño, and a wedge of lime complete this classic Mexican dish. Taste the vibrant and bold flavors that make Mexican cuisine a favorite around the world!$19.00
Chile Colorado
This dish features tender grilled steak simmered in our homemade spicy red tomatillo sauce, capturing the essence of traditional Mexican cuisine. Served with Mexican rice and creamy refried beans, this hearty and spicy meal is a true taste of Mexico and a favorite among our Radford patrons. Perfect for those seeking a flavorful and satisfying dining experience with a kick.$17.50
Mexican Cheesesteak
Enjoy our Mexican twist on the classic cheesesteak. Thinly sliced steak, sautéed onions, and melted queso wrapped in two soft flour tortillas. Served with fresh lettuce, shredded cheese, and your choice of Mexican rice or creamy refried beans. A delicious fusion of flavors that's a favorite in Radford.$15.50
Arroz con Steak
Grilled steak covered with queso and a side of rice.$16.50
Chori-Steak$17.50
Ribeye Americano
Enjoy a perfectly grilled, juicy ribeye steak, seasoned to perfection and cooked to your desired level of doneness. Accompanied by crispy golden fries and a fresh, tossed salad with your choice of dressing. This hearty and satisfying meal is a timeless favorite that brings the best of American cuisine to your plate.$20.00
Seafood
Acapulco Azada
Grilled Shrimp and Crab meat with onions and green peppers smothered in queso with sides of rice and beans$19.00
Garlic Shrimp
Grilled shrimp cooked with a buttery garlic and served with rice and beans$19.00
Kora Shrimp
Show on trimpe sauteed in chile ancho sauce alongside rice and a Sour cream and pico de gallo salad.$18.50
Arroz con Camarón
Grilled shrimp covered with queso and a side of rice.$17.00
Diabla Shrimp
Grilled shrimp cooked with our homemade spicey red tomtillo sauce served with rice and beans.$17.00
Cancun Fish
Grilled tilapia with shrimp top Queso served with rice, beans and pico de gallo.$19.99
Coktel de Camaron$17.00
Mojarra$16.99
Chicken
Texas Azada
Enjoy our Texas Azada, featuring tender grilled chicken breast strips cooked with sautéed onions and mushrooms, and topped with creamy queso dip. This delicious dish is served with Mexican rice and refried beans, making it a hearty and satisfying meal perfect for any appetite.$16.00
Chorizo Azada
This irresistible dish features tender grilled chicken and savory chorizo, perfectly cooked with sautéed onions and smothered in creamy queso dip. Served with a hearty portion of Mexican rice and refried beans, this meal delivers a true taste of Mexican cuisine that will leave you craving more..$16.00
Mexican Azada
This mouth-watering dish features tender grilled chicken, sautéed onions, juicy tomatoes, and spicy jalapeños, all topped with our creamy queso dip. Accompanied by a generous serving of flavorful Mexican rice and creamy refried beans, this plate promises a burst of authentic Mexican flavors in every bite.$16.00
Chori Pollo
Treat yourself to a mouth-watering combination of tender grilled chicken and savory chorizo. This flavorful duo is topped with melted cheese and served with Mexican rice and refried beans. The perfect blend of robust flavors and traditional Mexican ingredients makes this dish a standout favorite.$16.00
Pollo Chipotle
Grilled chicken with our homemade creamy chipotle Sauce and a side of Rice and Beans.$16.00
Pollo Roqueta
Savor the rich flavors of our Pollo Roqueta, featuring marinated grilled chicken breast smothered in a savory blend of onions, mushrooms, and tomatoes. This dish is topped with melted queso for an extra layer of indulgence. Served with a side of flavorful Mexican rice and creamy refried beans, Pollo Roqueta provides a hearty and delicious meal. Accompanied by a small serving of pico de gallo and warm flour or homemade corn tortillas.$16.00
Pollo Santa Fe
Indulge in our Pollo Santa Fe, featuring a marinated grilled chicken breast topped with sautéed mushrooms and melted cheese. This flavorful dish is served with a side of Mexican rice and creamy refried beans. Accompanied by a small serving of pico de gallo and warm flour or homemade corn tortillas.$16.00
Pollo Feliz
Treat yourself to our Pollo Feliz, featuring a marinated grilled chicken breast topped with sweet pineapple and smothered in creamy queso. This delightful dish is served with a side of flavorful Mexican rice, creamy refried beans, and a small serving of fresh pico de gallo, offering a harmonious blend of savory and sweet flavors that will leave you satisfied.$16.00
Pollo Con Crema
featuring tender shredded chicken covered with a rich and creamy queso and sour cream sauce. This savory dish is served with a side of flavorful Mexican rice and a fresh salad topped with guacamole and sour cream, creating a perfect balance of flavors and textures for a satisfying meal.$14.00
Mexican Chicken Soup
Warm up with our Mexican Style Chicken Soup, featuring tender chicken simmered in a flavorful broth. This hearty soup is enhanced with rice, fresh pico de gallo, and diced avocado, creating a delightful blend of textures and vibrant flavors. Perfect for a comforting and nourishing meal.$9.75
Pollo Parilla$16.00
Quesadilla
Quesadilla Texana
Grilled steak, chicken, and shrimp fajita quesadilla with a side of rice a sour cream & pico salad$17.00
Quesadilla Fajita
features a large, grilled flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of tender grilled chicken, juicy steak, or a mix of both, seasoned to perfection. It is filled with a mix of sautéed onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes, adding a burst of freshness and vibrant colors. The quesadilla is generously packed with melted cheese. Served with a side of Mexican rice and accompanied by sour cream, and pico de gallo salad, this dish is a complete and satisfying meal$16.50
Cancun Quesadilla
Grilled shrimp quesadilla fajita with a side of rice and pico& sour cream salad.$15.00
Quesadilla Rellena
Enjoy our Quesadilla Rellena, featuring your choice of savory beef tips or tender shredded chicken enclosed in a warm, grilled tortilla with melted cheese. This delicious quesadilla is served with a side of flavorful beans and a fresh salad topped with guacamole and sour cream, offering a satisfying and well-rounded meal.$11.50
Quesadilla Azada
featuring your choice of grilled chicken or steak in a grande quesadilla packed with melted cheese. This hearty and flavorful dish is served with a side of creamy sour cream and fresh pico de gallo, offering a perfect blend of savory and zesty flavors.$10.00
Grande Cheese Quesadilla
featuring a generously filled grande flour tortilla with melted cheese. This deliciously simple and satisfying dish is served with fresh pico de gallo and creamy sour cream on the side, providing a perfect blend of flavors and textures for a delightful meal.$7.50
White Mushroom Quesadilla
featuring a warm, grilled grand flour tortilla filled with savory sautéed mushrooms and melted cheese. This flavorful quesadilla is served with a side of fresh pico de gallo and creamy sour cream, creating a perfect balance of rich and tangy tastes.$8.00
Burritos
Burrito California
a super-sized burrito packed with flavorful rice, beans, and your choice of chicken, steak, or mix fajita. This hearty burrito is topped with creamy queso, zesty green tomatillo salsa, fresh lettuce, sour cream, and diced tomato, creating a delicious and satisfying meal that offers a perfect blend of savory and tangy flavors.$17.00
Jumbo Burrito
Satisfy your hunger with our Jumbo Burrito, generously stuffed with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, flavorful rice, and creamy beans. This hearty burrito is topped with our mild red burrito sauce, fresh lettuce, tomato, and a dollop of sour cream, creating a delicious and well-rounded meal with a perfect balance of savory and tangy flavors.$14.00
Tex-Mex Burrito
super-sized burrito generously stuffed with your choice of chicken, steak, or mix fajita. This burrito is covered with creamy queso and served with a side of savory Mexican rice and creamy refried beans$17.00
Burritos Deluxe
eaturing two hearty burritos: one filled with savory beef and beans, and the other with tender shredded chicken and beans. Both burritos are covered with our flavorful red burrito salsa and topped with fresh lettuce, a dollop of sour cream, shredded cheese and tomato. This satisfying dish offers a perfect combination of flavors and textures for a delightful meal.$11.25
Burritos Ricos
featuring a combination of tender meats and flavorful ingredients wrapped in soft tortillas. Each burrito is generously filled with your choice of tender grilled chicken or juicy steak with sauteed onions all smothered with creamy queso. Topped with fresh lettuce, a dollop of sour cream, guacamole, and a slice of tomato, these burritos offer a satisfying and well-rounded meal bursting with authentic Mexican flavors.$13.00
Burrito Monterrey
Savor our Burritos Monterrey, featuring a delicious blend of tender meats and flavorful ingredients wrapped in a soft tortilla. Each burrito is generously filled with your choice of savory beef tips or shredded chicken and topped with creamy queso. These burritos provide a simple yet satisfying meal that is sure to delight your taste buds.$12.00
Combos
Combination # 1
Two enchiladas,rice, taco$12.75
Combination # 2
Taco, enchilada, chalupa$12.75
Combination # 3
Enchilada,taco,chile relleno$12.75
Combination # 4
Two tacos , enchilada, chile con queso$12.75
Combination # 5
Two enchiladas, rice and beans$12.75
Combination # 6
1 enchilada, beans, rice and taco$12.75
Combination # 7
Enchilada, chile relleno, rice, beans$12.75
Combination # 8
Enchilada, tamal, rice, beans$12.75
Combination # 9
Enchilada, chalupa, rice$12.75
Combination # 10
Two tacos , rice, and beans$12.75
Combination # 11
Burrito, enchilada, taco$12.75
Combination # 12
Chalupa, Chile relleno, beans$12.75
Combination # 13
Enchilada, burrito, chlie relleno$12.75
Combination # 14
Taco, chile relleno, chalupa$12.75
Combination # 15
Burrito, enchilada, tamal$12.75
Combination # 16
Chalupa ,chile relleno ,burrito$12.75
Combination # 17
Burrito, enchilada, beans, rice$12.75
Combination # 18
Burrito, Chile relleno, chalupa$12.75
Combination # 19
Burrito, enchilada, chalupa$12.75
Combination # 20
Chile relleno, enchilada, beans, rice$12.75
Combination # 21
Burrito,taco, chalup$12.75
Combination # 22
Taco,burrito, chile relleno$12.75
Combination # 23
Burrito, taco, rice, beans$12.75
Combination # 24
Chile relleno, burrito, rice$12.75
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Blancas$15.00
Enchiladas Supremas
Four enchiladas ( chicken, cheese, beef,and bean) topped with lettuces Sour cream and tomato$15.00
Enchiladas Mexicanas
Three chicken enchiladas topped with lettuces, sour cream and guacamole with a side of rice or beans$15.00
Enchiladas Verdes
Three chicken enchiladas topped with our green tomatillo sauce, lettuces, and sour cream with a side of rice or beans$15.00
Enchiladas Poblanas
Three chicken enchiladas topped sweet chocolaty mole sauce, lettuces, diced onio, and sour cream with a side of rice or beans$15.00
Salads
Texas Salad
A robust and flavorful salad featuring grilled chicken, steak, and shrimp, sautéed with onions, tomatoes, and green peppers. This delectable mix is served over a fresh bed of crisp lettuce, guacamole, pico de gallo, and a creamy salad, all topped with shredded cheese. Comes with a side of queso sauce for an extra burst of flavor, offering a perfect blend of textures and tastes for a satisfying meal.$17.00
Fajita Taco Salad
A vibrant and flavorful salad served in a crispy tortilla bowl, filled with your choice of tender grilled chicken, juicy steak, or a mixture of both. This delightful mix is sautéed with onions, tomatoes, and green peppers, covered with queso and a bed of fresh lettuce. Topped with shredded cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo, this salad is a perfect combination of textures and flavors.$15.00
Taco Salad
A crispy tortilla bowl filled with your choice of shredded chicken or seasoned beef, covered with creamy queso. This flavorful salad includes beans, fresh lettuce, sour cream, and a slice of tomato, creating a delightful mix of textures and tastes in every bite.$10.00
Grilled Chicken Salad
A fresh and vibrant salad featuring tender grilled chicken strips served over a bed of crisp lettuce. This salad is topped with fresh slices of tomato, crunchy green peppers, and onions, and finished with a generous sprinkling of shredded cheese. A perfect choice for a light and healthy meal, bursting with flavors and textures.$10.75
Guacamole Salad
A simple and refreshing salad featuring a bed of crisp lettuce topped with creamy guacamole. Finished with a slice of fresh tomato and a sprinkling of shredded cheese, this salad offers a delightful combination of textures and flavors.$5.00
Sour Cream Salad
A simple and refreshing salad featuring a bed of crisp lettuce topped with sour cream. Finished with a slice of fresh tomato and a sprinkling of shredded cheese, this salad offers a delightful combination of textures and flavors.$4.00
Dressing$2.00
Nachos
Fajita Nachos
A bed of crispy corn nachos covered with your choice of grilled chicken, steak, or a mix of both, all smothered in rich, creamy queso. This hearty and flavorful dish is perfect for sharing or enjoying as a satisfying meal.$16.00
Nachos Supremos
Nachos topped with beef, chicken, beans, queso dip, lettuce, sour cream, and tomato.$12.00
Nachos pick your Protein
Side Orders Menu
Side Orders
Beef Burrito$4.75
Chicken Burrito$4.75
Cheese Burrito$4.75
Bean Burrito$4.75
Chile Relleno$3.50
Chicken Enchilada$2.75
Beef Enchilada$2.75
Cheese Enchilada$2.75
Bean Enchilada$2.75
French Fries$3.75
Rice$3.50
Rice with Cheese Dip$6.50
Order Rice & Beans$4.00
Beans$3.50
Tamal$3.50
Beef Tostada$3.50
Chicken Tostada$3.50
Diced Tomatoes$1.25
Diced Onion$1.25
Order of Avocado$2.75
Chile Toriados ( Fried Jalapeno)
Fresh jalapeño peppers, deep-fried to enhance their natural flavor, and seasoned with a blend of spices and a touch of fresh lime juice. Ideal as a side dish or a flavorful topping for your favorite entrées, adding an exciting spicy kick to every bite.$2.50
Order Jalapeño ( Pickled)$1.00
Lettuce$1.00
Cilantro$1.00
