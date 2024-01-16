El Charro Mexican Grill Radford
Fajitas
Street Tacos
- Tacos Carne Asada
Corn Tortilla Tacos with grilled Carne Azada ( steak) and onion with a side of rice, beans and some spicy red tomatillo salsa,pico de gallo, and lime.$14.50
- Tacos Pastor
Tex Mex style Tacos Al Pastor with grilled steak, onion, chorizo, and pineapple on Corn tortilla with a side of rice, beans and some spicy red tomatillo salsa, pico de gallo, and lime.$13.50
- Shrimp Tacos
Grilled shrimp flour tortilla tacos topped lettuce and pico de gallo with a side of white sauce and lime.$15.50
- Fish Tacos
Grilled seasoned tilapia tacos on flour tortilla topped lettuces and pico de gallo with a side of white sauce and lime.$14.50
- Street Carnitas Tacos
Traditional Mexican slow cooked pork topped with fresh cilantro and onions served with red tomatillo salsa, radishes, and lime wedge.$13.50
- Street Chimichurri Tacos
Your choice of steak, chicken, or shrimp marinated in a chimichurri sauce (garlic, parsley, cilantro, and olive oil) topped with sauteed onions.$13.50
- Street Chorizo Tacos
Grilled Chorizo and Steak Tacos$13.50
- Street Tequila Tacos
Grilled steak and onion in a tequila marinade.$14.00
- Steak Tacos Americanos
Grilled steak taco on a flower tortilla topped with lettuce and cheese$13.50
- Chicken Tacos Americanos
Grilled chicken taco on a flower tortilla topped with lettuce and cheese$13.50
Mexican Favorites
- Arroz Texano
Grilled chicken, steak, and shrimp with veggies (onions, tomatoes and green peppers) smothered with queso on top of a bed of rice.$15.00
- Chile Poblano
Two cheese stuffed chile rellenos covered with chicken or beef served rice and beans.$12.00
- Chimichanga
Flour tortilla filled with chicken or beef tips wrapped and fried or soft (not fried) with a side of beans and guacamole & sour cream salad.$13.00
- Sopés
Three sopes ( resemble a slightly thicker tortilla) Fried and placed in a mild red ranchero or green tomatillo salsa topped with beans your choice of chicken or beef, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, and radishes.$14.50
- Tierra, Mar y Cielo
Grilled rib eye cornea saga so take shrimp in tender chicken breast served with rice and beans and pico de gallo$18.50
- Molcajete$18.99
- Los Enamorados$29.99
Steak
- Ribeye A La Mexicana
A 8oz Ribeye topped with jalepeno,tomato, onion and a side of rice, beans,$17.00
- Monterrey Ribeye Steak
8 oz Ribeye with grilled shrimp smothered with queso on top alongside rice,beans,& Pico$17.50
- Texas Ribeye Steak
8 oz Ribeye steak with sauteed onions and mushrooms alongside and rice and beans.$17.00
- Carne Asada
Thin ribeye steak served rice and beans alongside a salad topped with pico, guacamole, jalapeno, lime, and tomato$16.50
- Chile Colorado
Grilled Steak cooked with our homemade spicey red tomtillo sauce served with rice and beans.$14.50
- Mexican Cheesesteak
2 soft flour tortilla filled with thin sliced steak, onions and steak covered with queso alongside lettuce and cheese and your choice of rice or beans.$14.50
- Arroz con Steak
Grilled steak covered with queso and a side of rice.$13.00
- Chori-Steak$14.50
- Ribeye Americano$17.00
Seafood
- Acapulco Azada
Grilled Shrimp and Crab meat with onions and green peppers smothered in queso with sides of rice and beans$16.00
- Garlic Shrimp
Grilled shrimp cooked with a buttery garlic and served with rice and beans$16.00
- Kora Shrimp
Show on trimpe sauteed in chile ancho sauce alongside rice and a Sour cream and pico de gallo salad.$16.00
- Arroz con Camarón
Grilled shrimp covered with queso and a side of rice.$15.00
- Diabla Shrimp
Grilled shrimp cooked with our homemade spicey red tomtillo sauce served with rice and beans.$16.00
- Cancun Fish
Grilled tilapia with shrimp top Queso served with rice, beans and pico de gallo.$16.00
- Coktel de Camaron$12.75
- Mojarra$15.99
Chicken
- Texas Azada
Tender grilled chicken with onions and mushrooms topped with queso dip alongside an order of rice and beans.$16.00
- Chorizo Azada
Tender grilled chicken with onions and chorizo smothered with queso dip alongside an order of rice and beans.$16.00
- Mexican Azada
Tender grilled chicken with onions, tomatoes, and jalapeno topped with queso dip alongside an order of rice and beans.$16.00
- Arroz con Pollo
Grilled Chicken covered with queso and a side of rice.$10.99
- Chori Pollo
Grilled chicken and chorizo covered in queso alongside rice and beans. Comes with one order of tortillas.$14.50
- Pollo Chipotle
Grilled chicken with our homemade creamy chipotle Sauce and a side of Rice and Beans.$14.50
- Pollo Roqueta
Grilled chicken breasts with onions, tomato and mushrooms topped with queso and comes with a side of rice and beans & pico$14.50
- Pollo Santa Fe
Two grilled chicken breast with sauteed mushrooms covered with queso alongside rice, beans, and pico de gallo$14.50
- Pollo Feliz
Grilled chicken breast with pineapple smothered with queso and side of beans, rice & Pico$14.50
- Pollo Con Crema
Shredded chicken covered with a creamy queso and sour cream sauce with a side of rice and a guacamole and sour cream salad$13.00
- Mexican Chicken Soup
Mexican style chicken soup with rice, pico de gallo and diced avocado.$9.75
- Pollo Parilla$14.00
Quesadilla
- Quesadilla Texana
Grilled steak, chicken, and shrimp fajita quesadilla with a side of rice a sour cream & pico salad$14.50
- Quesadilla Fajita
Your choice of chicken, steak, or mix fajita quesadilla with a side of rice a sour cream & pico salad$14.00
- Cancun Quesadilla
Grilled shrimp quesadilla fajita with a side of rice and pico& sour cream salad.$15.00
- Quesadilla Rellena
A beef tip or chicken quesadilla with a served of beans and a guacamole and sour cream salad$11.50
- Quesadilla Azada
Grill chicken or steak Quesadilla with a side of sour cream and pico de gallo$9.00
- Grande Cheese Quesadilla
A large cheese quesadilla cut in 4 with pico and sour cream.$7.50
- White Mushroom Quesadilla$8.00
Burritos
- Burrito California
Super size burrito filled with rice , beans, your choice of chicken, steak, or mix fajita and topped with queso, green tomatillo salsa, lettuces, sour cream and tomato.$15.00
- Jumbo Burrito
Jumbo burrito stuffed with your choice of beef or chicken, rice, beans and topped with our mild red burrito sauce, lettuces, tomato and sour cream$12.75
- Tex-Mex Burrito
Super size burrito filled with you choice of chicken, steak, or mix fajita topped with queso alongside rice and beans.$15.00
- Burritos Deluxe
Two burritos ( one beef and bean and one chicken and bean) covered with our red burrito salsa ,lettuce, sour cream, and tomato.$11.25
- Burritos Ricos
Two grilled chicken or steak burritos with onions topped with queso, lettuce, sour cream, and tomato$13.00
- Burrito Monterrey
Two shredded chicken or beef tip burritos topped with queso, lettuce, sour cream, and tomato$12.00
Combos
- Combination # 1
Two enchiladas,rice, taco$7.99
- Combination # 2
Taco, enchilada, chalupa$7.99
- Combination # 3
Enchilada,taco,chile relleno$7.99
- Combination # 4
Two tacos , enchilada, chile con queso$7.99
- Combination # 5
Two enchiladas, rice and beans$7.99
- Combination # 6
1 enchilada, beans, rice and taco$7.99
- Combination # 7
Enchilada, chile relleno, rice, beans$7.99
- Combination # 8
Enchilada, tamal, rice, beans$7.99
- Combination # 9
Enchilada, chalupa, rice$7.99
- Combination # 10
Two tacos , rice, and beans$7.99
- Combination # 11
Burrito, enchilada, taco$7.99
- Combination # 12
Chalupa, Chile relleno, beans$7.99
- Combination # 13
Enchilada, burrito, chlie relleno$7.99
- Combination # 14
Taco, chile relleno, chalupa$7.99
- Combination # 15
Burrito, enchilada, tamal$7.99
- Combination # 16
Chalupa ,chile relleno ,burrito$7.99
- Combination # 17
Burrito, enchilada, beans, rice$7.99
- Combination # 18
Burrito, Chile relleno, chalupa$7.99
- Combination # 19
Burrito, enchilada, chalupa$7.99
- Combination # 20
Chile relleno, enchilada, beans, rice$7.99
- Combination # 21
Burrito,taco, chalup$7.99
- Combination # 22
Taco,burrito, chile relleno$7.99
- Combination # 23
Burrito, taco, rice, beans$7.99
- Combination # 24
Chile relleno, burrito, rice$7.99
Enchiladas
- Enchiladas Blancas$13.00
- Enchiladas Supremas
Four enchiladas ( chicken, cheese, beef,and bean) topped with lettuces Sour cream and tomato$12.00
- Enchiladas Mexicanas
Three chicken enchiladas topped with lettuces, sour cream and guacamole with a side of rice or beans$12.50
- Enchiladas Verdes
Three chicken enchiladas topped with our green tomatillo sauce, lettuces, and sour cream with a side of rice or beans$12.00
- Enchiladas Poblanas
Three chicken enchiladas topped sweet chocolaty mole sauce, lettuces, diced onio, and sour cream with a side of rice or beans$12.00
Salads
- Texas Salad
Grill chicken, steak, and shrimp with onions, tomatoes, and green pepper over a guacamole, pico de gallo, and cream salad$15.00
- Fajita Taco Salad
A taco bowl filled with choice of grilled chicken, steak, or mix fajita, topped with queso ,lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomato$14.00
- Taco Salad
A taco bowl filled with choice of shredded chicken or beef covered with queso, beans, lettuce, sour cream, and tomato$10.00
- Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken Salad with lettuce, onion, tomato green peppers and cheese$10.75
- Guacamole Salad
Lettuce ,tomatoes, guacamole and shredded cheese$5.00
- Sour Cream Salad$4.00
- Dressing$2.00
Side Orders
- Chile Relleno$3.50
- Chicken Enchilada$2.75
- Beef Enchilada$2.75
- Cheese Enchilada$2.75
- Bean Enchilada$2.75
- French Fries$3.75
- Rice$3.00
- Rice with Cheese Dip$5.50
- Order Rice & Beans$3.50
- Beans$3.00
- Tamal$3.50
- Diced Tomatoes$1.25
- Diced Onion$1.25
- Order of Avocado$2.75
- Chile Toriados ( Fried Jalapeno)$2.50
- Order Jalapeño ( Pickled)$1.00
- Lettuce$1.00
- Cilantro$1.00
Chimichanga
