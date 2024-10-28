Quesadilla Fajita
features a large, grilled flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of tender grilled chicken, juicy steak, or a mix of both, seasoned to perfection. It is filled with a mix of sautéed onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes, adding a burst of freshness and vibrant colors. The quesadilla is generously packed with melted cheese. Served with a side of Mexican rice and accompanied by sour cream, and pico de gallo salad, this dish is a complete and satisfying meal