Dear Radford Community,

At El Charro Mexican Grill, we have always believed that our greatest strength lies in the support and loyalty of the wonderful people around us. As we reflect on our journey since opening our doors in 2007, we are filled with immense gratitude for the unwavering support and love from our Radford community.





From the very beginning, you have welcomed us with open arms, making El Charro a beloved part of your lives. Your continued patronage, enthusiastic recommendations, and heartfelt feedback have been the driving force behind our success and growth. We cherish the countless memories created within our vibrant restaurant, where families and friends gather to share delicious meals and celebrate special moments.





We are deeply thankful for your loyalty and trust. Your encouragement has inspired us to strive for excellence in everything we do, from crafting authentic Mexican dishes to providing warm and friendly service. It is because of you that we continue to thrive and bring the true flavors of Mexico to Radford.





As we look forward to many more years of serving this incredible community, we remain committed to offering the best dining experience possible. We are excited to introduce new dishes, host more events, and create even more memories together.





Thank you, Radford, for being an integral part of the El Charro family. Your support means the world to us, and we are honored to serve such a wonderful community.





With heartfelt gratitude,





The El Charro Mexican Grill Team