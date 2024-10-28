Burritos Ricos

$0

Chicken/Steak/or Mixed Required* Please select 1 Select... No Bto Ricos Select... Add/Extra Bto Ricos Please select up to 1 Select...

Add to Cart 1

featuring a combination of tender meats and flavorful ingredients wrapped in soft tortillas. Each burrito is generously filled with your choice of tender grilled chicken or juicy steak with sauteed onions all smothered with creamy queso. Topped with fresh lettuce, a dollop of sour cream, guacamole, and a slice of tomato, these burritos offer a satisfying and well-rounded meal bursting with authentic Mexican flavors.