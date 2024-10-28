Skip to Main content
El Charro Mexican Grill
0
Order Now
Home
/
Enchiladas Verdes
Enchiladas Verdes
$0
Rice or Beans
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Add/Extra Enchi Verdes
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Three chicken enchiladas topped with our green tomatillo sauce, lettuces, and sour cream with a side of rice or beans
El Charro Mexican Grill Location and Hours
(540) 633-0051
713 W Main St, Radford, VA 24141
Open now
•
Closes at 10PM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement