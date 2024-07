Tierra Mar y Cielo

Experience the best of land, sea, and sky with our Tierra Mar y Cielo Plate. This sumptuous dish features a grilled steak, seasoned grilled chicken, and succulent shrimp. Accompanied by a side of fluffy Mexican rice and creamy refried beans, the plate is completed with a fresh pico de gallo. Each component is perfectly seasoned to deliver a burst of authentic Mexican flavors.