Texas Fajitas

Experience the best of Tex-Mex with our sizzling Texas Fajitas, a mouth-watering combination of marinated grilled chicken, tender beef, and succulent shrimp. This dish embodies the rich traditions of authentic Mexican cuisine, expertly influenced by Texan flavors. Served with sautéed bell peppers, tomatoes and onions on a hot skillet, our fajitas are accompanied by warm tortillas and a variety of sides including Mexican rice, refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, and Pico de Gallo. Customize each bite to your liking and savor the smoky, zesty flavors of this classic favorite, blending the best of both culinary worlds.