Sopes

Enjoy our delicious Sopes Plate, featuring three handmade corn masa sopes topped with your choice of grilled chicken or steak. Each sope is generously spread with refried beans and your choice of green or red salsa, then adorned with crisp lettuce, shredded cheese, and drizzled with creamy sour cream. Garnished with fresh radish slices, these sopes offer a delightful combination of textures and authentic Mexican flavors.