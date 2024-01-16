uthwatering mix of your choice of tender grilled chicken or succulent steak, perfectly sautéed with fresh bell peppers, onions, and juicy tomatoes. Each quesadilla is generously stuffed with melted cheese, creating a delightful contrast with the savory filling. Also available in a delicious vegetarian version with grilled mushrooms and zucchini added to the mix, providing a vibrant and flavorful alternative. Perfect for satisfying any craving for authentic Mexican cuisine.