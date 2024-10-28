Skip to Main content
El Charro Mexican Grill
0
Order Now
Home
/
Steak Tacos Americanos
Steak Tacos Americanos
$0
Steak Tacos Mods
Please select up to 1
Select...
Add/Extra Soft Tacos
Select...
Add to Cart
1
featuring grilled steak served on a soft flour tortilla. Each taco is topped with crisp lettuce and shredded cheese, offering a classic and satisfying flavor combination.
El Charro Mexican Grill Location and Hours
(540) 633-0051
713 W Main St, Radford, VA 24141
Open now
•
Closes at 10PM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement