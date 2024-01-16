Fajita Roqueta
Savor the flavors of our Fajita Roqueta, served sizzling hot on a cast iron skillet. This dish features tender strips of grilled steak, sautéed with onions, mushrooms, and tomatoes, all seasoned to perfection. The addition of creamy cheese sauce elevates the experience, creating a delicious and hearty meal perfect for any fajita lover.
Nestled in the heart of Radford, VA, El Charro Mexican Grill exudes warmth and welcomes guests with open arms. With its cozy atmosphere, friendly staff, and a menu bursting with mouthwatering dishes, it's the perfect place to unwind and savor a delightful meal. Our diverse menu caters to every palate, whether you're looking for a leisurely dinner with loved ones, a quick lunch catch-up with friends, or a solo meal at the bar. El Charro Mexican Grill offers a relaxed setting where laughter flows as freely as the conversation. Come as you are, and leave with a satisfied heart, a full stomach, and a smile.