Fajita Del Mar

It's a seafood lover's delight, offering a burst of flavors and textures that make it a standout choice. Indulge in our Fajita Del Mar, featuring succulent shrimp and tender crab meat, sautéed with grilled onions, tomatoes, and green peppers. Served with a side salad, Mexican rice, and refried beans, this dish comes with fresh lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and warm flour tortillas.