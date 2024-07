Chimichangas

Crispy, golden-fried chimichangas topped with a creamy cheese sauce, served alongside refried beans and a fresh salad. The chimichangas are filled with your choice of savory chicken, beef, or pork, ensuring a flavorful experience. The accompanying refried beans are rich and smooth, garnished with melted cheese. The fresh salad includes crisp lettuce, shredded cheese, a dollop of sour cream, and juicy tomato slices, providing a refreshing contrast to the hearty chimichangas.