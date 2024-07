Authentic Chile Poblano El Charro Mexican Grill Radford

Experience the rich and authentic flavors of our Chile Poblano! This traditional Mexican dish features a roasted Poblano pepper stuffed with queso and topped with tender, shredded chicken a generous layer of melted cheese. The pepper is served in a flavorful, savory sauce, accompanied by a side of seasoned rice and creamy refried beans. Each bite offers a delightful blend of smoky, cheesy, and mildly spicy flavors that will transport your taste buds straight to Mexico.