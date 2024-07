Chile Colorado

Dive into the rich, authentic, and spicy flavors of our Chile Colorado. This dish features tender grilled steak simmered in our homemade spicy red tomatillo sauce, capturing the essence of traditional Mexican cuisine. Served with Mexican rice and creamy refried beans, this hearty and spicy meal is a true taste of Mexico and a favorite among our Radford patrons. Perfect for those seeking a flavorful and satisfying dining experience with a kick.