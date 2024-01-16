A sizzling plate of Chicken Fajitas with tender grilled chicken strips, onions, tomatoes, and green peppers, all perfectly seasoned and served hot. The best fajita in Radford.

Chicken Fajita        

Enjoy our Chicken Fajitas, featuring tender strips of grilled chicken, perfectly seasoned and sautéed with a colorful mix of onions, tomatoes, and green peppers. Each bite delivers a delightful combination of smoky, savory, and slightly sweet flavors, making this dish a standout favorite. The juicy chicken and fresh vegetables create a harmonious blend that will leave you craving more. Perfect for anyone seeking a delicious and satisfying meal.

A sizzling plate of Mixed Fajitas with tender grilled chicken and juicy steak strips, onions, tomatoes, and green peppers, all perfectly seasoned and served hot. The best fajita in Radford.

Mixed Fajita            

Indulge in our Mixed Fajitas, featuring a mouthwatering combination of tender grilled chicken and juicy steak. Both meats are expertly seasoned and sautéed with a colorful medley of onions, tomatoes, and green peppers. This vibrant dish offers a delightful fusion of flavors and textures, making it an ideal choice for those who want to enjoy the best of both worlds. Perfectly balanced and irresistibly delicious, these fajitas are sure to satisfy any craving.

A sizzling plate of Steak Fajitas with juicy grilled steak strips, onions, tomatoes, and green peppers, all perfectly seasoned and served hot. The best fajita in Radford.

Steak Fajita  

Treat yourself to our Steak Fajitas, featuring succulent strips of grilled steak, perfectly seasoned and sautéed with a vibrant mix of onions, tomatoes, and green peppers. Each mouthwatering bite delivers a rich and savory experience, with the tender steak harmoniously blending with the sweetness of the caramelized vegetables. A true feast for the senses, ideal for steak lovers seeking an authentic taste of Mexico

Best Shrimp fajita in Radford served sizzling shrimp with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served with warm tortillas, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, Mexican rice, and refried beans. A vibrant, flavorful seafood delight.

Shrimp Fajita          

Succulent shrimp marinated in a blend of zesty spices, then sautéed to perfection with vibrant bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Served sizzling hot, this mouthwatering dish is accompanied by warm flour tortillas, fresh guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Perfect for seafood lovers, our Shrimp Fajitas offer a delightful medley of flavors that will transport your taste buds straight to the heart of Mexico. Enjoy it with a side of Mexican rice and refried beans for a complete and satisfying meal.eal.

