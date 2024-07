Arroz Texano

A hearty and flavorful Tex-Mex delight! Our Arroz Texano features a bed of seasoned rice topped with a mouthwatering combination of tender chicken, juicy beef, and succulent shrimp. Sautéed with fresh bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes, and finished with a drizzle of creamy melted cheese. This dish offers a vibrant medley of flavors and textures, perfect for satisfying your cravings.