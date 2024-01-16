Savor the authentic taste of our Arroz con Pollo. The best Arroz con Pollo in Radford. This dish features tender grilled chicken smothered in rich, melted queso, served atop a bed of flavorful Mexican rice. Each bite offers a harmonious blend of textures and flavors that capture the essence of traditional Mexican cuisine. A satisfying meal that’s a favorite among our patrons.

Arroz con Pollo

Arroz con Pollo

Savor the authentic taste of our Arroz con Pollo. This dish features tender grilled chicken smothered in rich, melted queso, served atop a bed of flavorful Mexican rice. Each bite offers a harmonious blend of textures and flavors that capture the essence of traditional Mexican cuisine. Also available with tender, juicy steak for those who prefer a different twist. A satisfying meal that's a favorite among our patrons.



Savor the authentic taste of our Arroz con Pollo. This dish features tender grilled steak smothered in rich, melted queso, served atop a bed of flavorful Mexican rice. Each bite offers a harmonious blend of textures and flavors that capture the essence of traditional Mexican cuisine. A satisfying meal that’s a favorite among our patrons.

Arroz con Carne

Arroz con Carne

Savor the authentic taste of our Arroz con Con Carne. This dish features tender grilled steak smothered in rich, melted queso, served atop a bed of flavorful Mexican rice. Each bite offers a harmonious blend of textures and flavors that capture the essence of traditional Mexican cuisine.



