Savor the authentic taste of our Arroz con Pollo. This dish features tender grilled chicken smothered in rich, melted queso, served atop a bed of flavorful Mexican rice. Each bite offers a harmonious blend of textures and flavors that capture the essence of traditional Mexican cuisine. Also available with tender, juicy steak for those who prefer a different twist. A satisfying meal that’s a favorite among our patrons.
Savor the authentic taste of our Arroz con Con Carne. This dish features tender grilled steak smothered in rich, melted queso, served atop a bed of flavorful Mexican rice. Each bite offers a harmonious blend of textures and flavors that capture the essence of traditional Mexican cuisine.