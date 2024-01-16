About us

Welcome to El Charro Mexican Grill!





Since opening our doors in 2007, our mission has been to bring the diverse and rich flavors of Mexican cuisine to the Radford community. Our founders, Valentin Soto and Raul Zarate, had a vision of creating a place where people could experience the true essence of Mexico's culinary traditions, even if it meant stepping out of their comfort zones. We believe that it only takes one taste to fully appreciate the vibrant and full flavors that authentic Mexican food has to offer.





At El Charro, we take pride in offering a menu that showcases a variety of traditional dishes, each prepared with the freshest ingredients and time-honored recipes. From savory enchiladas and sizzling fajitas to our famous salsa bar, every item on our menu is crafted to provide a genuine taste of Mexico. Our goal is to take you on a culinary journey, introducing you to new flavors and dishes that highlight the best of Mexican cuisine.





We are excited to announce that we now make homemade corn tortillas in-house, adding an extra layer of authenticity to your dining experience. And coming soon, we will be introducing homemade flour tortillas as well, ensuring that every bite is as fresh and flavorful as possible.





Our cozy and welcoming atmosphere is perfect for gatherings with family and friends. Whether you’re joining us for a casual lunch, a festive dinner, or a special celebration, we strive to make every visit memorable with our warm hospitality and exceptional service.







